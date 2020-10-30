Do you like free food, discounts, and supporting local businesses? If you answered yes (who wouldn’t), you might need to check out Go Local
Go Local rewards you for shopping at hundreds of unique locally owned businesses around Austin. Being a member means you get to save money each time you shop AND feel good about supporting your favorite local spots.
Shopping local is good for:
The environment: Shopping from local spots reduces your carbon footprint.
Your local economy: Each dollar you spend at independent businesses returns 3 times more money to your local economy than one spent at a chain.
Your soul: Every time you shop at a locally owned business you immediately see the impact on the business. A shopping experience personalized for you by your neighbors.
Just a few of the savings available to Go Local members:
FREE Triple Dipper w/ Beer Bucket at Rustic Tap
|FREE Pretzel w/ Stein purchase at Scholz’s Beer Garten
FREE Mozzarella Sticks w/ any purchase at Abel’s on the Lake
FREE Fried Pickles w/ purchase of 2 entrees at Cain & Abels
There are over 300+ businesses, all locally owned and operated, and all offering unique rewards to our members.
Membership normally costs $20/year and the savings are endless - you can save every time you go for a Texas Tea at Cain and Abel's or a Stein at Scholz’s. Just show the digital membership card from the app to redeem your savings.
Go Local is giving ALL University of Texas students, faculty, and staff a 1-Year free trial.
Use code: GOBEVO
Code expires Monday November 9th @ 11:00pm