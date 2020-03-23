Ruckify: A Forward Thinking Community
Ruckify is an idea whose time has come! Own less and do more. It comes down to this: if you own something useful or fun, you can make some money loaning it out. If you want to accomplish something that requires a tool or you want to have an experience that requires a valuable machine then Ruckify is your resource. The sharing economy is the economy of the future.
People love experiences and prioritize action over ownership. Consider this; do you want to dive into nature and kayak around Ladybird Lake? Or do you want to go to a store and purchase a kayak you have to store, clean, and use once in a while?
The world is changing and the way the economy works is up to us. Sharing simply makes sense. And while social distancing protocols are in effect we can still have a community. You can help people and make money at the same time by listing your rentable asset on Ruckify. If you want to get out in the world but are avoiding crowds, then Ruckify can give you a lot, like a tool to complete a project or a watercraft that can get you out in the open to enjoy nature.
Austin is the perfect place for the Ruckify ethos. People here love to get out into the world, try new things, and become great at what they do. With a metro area over 1 million people we’re urban yet we have access to space—parks, rivers, lakes, hill country. You can still make the most of it and Ruckify has opportunities.
Crisis has us all shifting the way we work, live and have fun. But people are responsive, creative and figure out how to adapt. If you find yourself with more time on your hands, try out some new hobbies, creative outlets, or physical activities that can keep you motivated to build your life as best you can. Join Ruckify and you’ll have an ever-growing array of options.
The Ruckify community is smart. And people get stronger by being in this community together. Transactions happen through the website and owners can develop smart procedures for getting their assets into the hands of renters including using the Ruckify Express touchless delivery service. People in the community also share sensible cleaning policies that show respect to all parties. The people of Ruckify, from members to employees, make it what it is.
When times are tough we all dig a little deeper to find ways to make ends meet. Ruckify is a great option. It can be as simple as a pressure washer. If you own one, list it. Someone will give you a reasonable sum of money and make use of it while you’re not using it.
So, if you need to fill some gaps financially, list your assets, share them and get a bump to your bank account. Depending on your situation, Ruckify can even be the side hustle that gives you a new and much-needed revenue stream. Look at what you own and think about how you can share. It’s a win-win scenario.
The good of the community is what Ruckify is all about. This includes caring for our environment. We know we need to be conscious of our impact and the sharing economy is an essential aspect of a livable future. To learn more about the impact the Ruckify community is having check them out on Instagram and Twitter or read the Ruckify blog.
Share more and do more while owning less. Sign up for a Ruckify account and download the app. Live well no matter what life throws at you!