UT’s Graduate School Fair Helps Students Keep Their Education Plans on Track
The pandemic has us all shifting, moving and innovating. Students and educational institutions are finding new ways to teach and learn, share information, and build new skills. These adaptations are evident in the UT Austin Graduate School Fair which will be as productive and helpful as ever this year as a virtual event on Tuesday, October 13 from 10 AM-2 PM.
Over 100 graduate schools and test prep services will be participating in the Graduate School Fair. Students can set up appointments with recruiters and representatives to meet virtually to learn more and express interest in applying for the programs. Advance registration is required and free for students to sign up for one-on-one meetings and group sessions. Texas programs will be well represented, along with school recruiters from coast to coast and around the world.
Attending the Graduate Fair is one strategy students can use to keep their careers advancing at a steady pace. All majors are welcome, and it doesn’t matter how many hours of undergraduate studies you’ve completed—it’s never too early to start exploring your options for advanced degrees. The Daily Texan recently reported that UT now has a 70% four-year completion rate for undergrads. This points to a motivated population at our top-ranked university.
Connect with Handshake
The Graduate Coordinators Network and Texas Student Media are hosting the virtual Graduate School Fair, which will be held on Handshake, an online platform for targeted interactions. While Handshake was initially developed to recruit students for jobs and internships, the app is now evolving not just for Career Fairs but to connect students with graduate programs, too.
All UT Austin students have free access to Handshake, but you’ll need to claim your account if you haven’t already. Once you’ve completed that step, you’ll need to register for the Graduate Fair and select your sessions to learn more about the programs and answer your questions. This is a chance to make a first impression through an interactive experience via video, audio and chat.
Remote Connections are Here to Stay
The pandemic is altering the ways of the workforce now, and also for the future. Virtual connections will continue to be much more common. Knowing how to use platforms like Handshake will be essential. Knowing how to present yourself remotely could give you an edge in your educational journey and later in the job market.
Plan Your Grad Fair Experience
Start early – now, even. Look at the list of programs in your fields of interest. Research online to find professor information and program details. Move on to job market data and information about the city and region of schools.
Activate your Handshake account right away. Then you can make appointments and join sessions with your schools of interest. Bring a list of questions to each appointment and let the recruiters know you’re serious about laying the groundwork for your future.
Get more information about graduate schools and sign up for the Graduate School Fair at graduatesoftexas.com. This site has links to Handshake and is your primary access portal to everything you’ll need for the Graduate School Fair. Good luck and Hook ‘em!