Animals enrich human lives in many ways. We share this world, and with some animals we share our homes, our adventures and a lot of emotion.
The gallant horse, the comforting cat and the courageous dog are among the most-loved animals. We live with them, learn their personalities and bond. But eventually we lose them. However, we can now reproduce their exact DNA and experience a second life with our animal companions. This incredible service is available to everyday consumers through the company ViaGen Pets and Equine.
DNA collection is the first step. Codi Lamb of ViaGen Pets and Equine says, “we can preserve the DNA of the beloved cat, dog or horse and we can provide a client with the opportunity to move forward with cloning at any later time… Our services help provide them hope of maybe not completely losing that pet," she said.
One young couple decided to follow through with the cloning after their hero dog, Marley, was diagnosed with cancer.
One day Alicia and David Tschirhart were on a hike with their loyal Labrador. Alicia, who was four months pregnant at the time, decided to find a walking stick. She left the path and was about to grab a stick when Marley rushed in to intervene.
David Tschirhart told People Magazine about the incident. “I had Marley on a leash. All of a sudden Marley darted out in front of me and started clawing the ground where Alicia was reaching out her hand.”
Then the couple saw the coiled rattle snake just inches away. But with Marley charging the snake retreated.
“We were in shock. Neither of us had seen the snake at first.” Tschirhart said. “We were on a hill, with no people around, far from home and Alicia was pregnant — it could’ve been disastrous.”
It was shortly after their first child, Madeleine, was born that Marley was diagnosed with cancer. But David and Alicia decided that this would not be the end of Marley. They wanted Madeleine to know the dog that may have paved her way into the world. So, they enlisted ViaGen Pets and Equine and cloned Marley.
The new pup, Ziggy, is genetically a twin of Marley. David and Alicia say that not just his appearance but also his personality is remarkably similar. Codi Lamb says this is quite common. While Lamb acknowledges the influence of environmental factors, she says, “a lot of the feedback we do get from clients is that personality and temperament is very similar to the original pet.”
Human’s with cloned pets recognize that they have a distinct animal, but they are grateful to keep so much of what they grew to love in their old pet alive in the clone.
ViaGen Pets and Equine has a DNA storage facility in Cedar Park – right in Austin’s back yard. To achieve the cloned animal, cloned embryos are transferred into a surrogate, much like in vitro fertilization (IVF), and after a typical gestation, a cloned foal, kitten or puppy is born.
Of course, the process of cloning requires specialized lab work by experts and a monitored pregnancy through the surrogate, so there is a substantial cost ($35k for a cat, $50k for a dog, and $85k for a horse). But to bank the DNA of an animal is quite affordable ($500-$1600). Then cloning will remain an option for years to come.
