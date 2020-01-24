Yerba Mate is the Well-Rounded Study Boost You Need
If you haven’t tried yerba mate you’re missing out! It has the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate.
Yerba mate provides an energy boost, improved focus and an antioxidant cleanse, but with no jitters or crash. This makes yerba mate perfect for studying, working or having fun.
Brewed from the naturally caffeinated leaves of a South American holly shrub, it contains 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids, and abundant polyphenols. Healthline says, “regularly consuming polyphenols is thought to boost digestion and brain health, as well as protect against heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers.”
Remarkably, the Pasteur Institute and the Paris Scientific Society concluded in 1964 that “it is difficult to find a plant in any area of the world equal to mate in nutritional value” and that yerba mate contains “practically all of the vitamins necessary to sustain life.”
Indigenous cultures in South America have brewed yerba mate for many generations. Sipping from gourds, mate is shared at gatherings to enhance the social setting by invigorating the mind and body. Yari, the mythical goddess of mate, decrees it the symbol of friendship.
In the bustling world of the United States, those who drink yerba mate know it as study fuel or the go-to drink for staying alert and engaged. They appreciate what mate can do for them when compared to other stimulating drinks. Yerba mate is actually a new category of caffeine in the U.S. It’s stronger than tea and doesn’t contain the many chemicals found in energy drinks.
Two friends founded the Guayakí Yerba Mate company in the late 1990s to introduce yerba mate to the United States. They started with a vision for a business model that benefits people and the environment. In fact, Guayakí has created a niche in the global economy that drives environmental regeneration.
Guayakí’s Chairman of the Gourd, Chris Mann, says the company “stands for a new model of regenerative business that reaches deep and wide across our supply web to regenerate the life, health and future prosperity of the social and ecological systems that we touch.”
The numbers support Chairman Mann’s statement. Over the past 20+ years, Guayakí has supported the regeneration of over 100,000 acres of rainforest and provided jobs for over 700 people.
It starts with a living wage for the indigenous farmers who nurture the holly plant in its natural environment in the South American Atlantic rainforest. The farmers raise the plant in the forest’s shade using sustainable, non-toxic agricultural practices.
Just as Guayakí adheres to standards beyond organic, fair trade and non-GMO, the company achieves zero waste by repurposing resources such as packaging at the end of a product’s useful life. Nearly all Guayakí product packaging can be recycled or composted, and a portion of it is made from post-consumer recycled material that’s being reused again.
With all this in mind, Guayakí’s yerba mate helps you feel good about your choice drink while you enjoy the boost from this seemingly magical plant.
Find a store with a variety of Guayakí’s offerings and learn how much there is to love about yerba mate. You can also visit the Guayakí booth on campus at UT Marketplace on February 26 and try a sample.