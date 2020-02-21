4 Best Spots in Austin to Stop for Essay Writing on National Essay Day
February, 28 celebrates National Essay Day. This newly created holiday is the initiative of One Freelance Limited and it encourages students to give essay writing a second shot. No matter how hard it is, essay writing can be an enjoyable experience. Once you take aside multiple worries, gruesome requirements, and boundless fear, you are sure to let your creative juices flow.
Ready to test this theory on February, 28? Then grab this list of best places in Austin to have a date with your inner essayist.
1.The Hole in the Wall
Direction: 2538 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
Open hours: Mon-Fri, 3 p.m.- 2 a.m.
On their Facebook account, they say “We are a community meeting place, a refuge for regulars, a pit stop for travelers, a destination for tourists, and a landmark for lovers of live music.”
Actually, they are ready to meet guests of different interests, having the front stage that shows laid-back country-folksy acts, and the back bar highlights louder rock bands and rowdier audiences.
If you are working on a special paper, or need some high feelings to get inspired, drop in and enjoy the eve. Well, it does not mean that you have to write just here. The Hole in the Wall is next to the campus, so you can leave your paper for some time and get back to it after the party.
2. Museum of Natural and Artificial Ephemerata
Direction: 1808 Singleton Ave, Austin, TX 78702
This is an in-home, family-run museum. It is the place where the public can share objects and their stories.
Why not dedicate one of your essays to this marvelous place? Take your notebook and come here for ideas. Note down all your thoughts, and then, go to the nearest cafe (or campus) and compose a paper that will hit everyone.
Well, this museum has an endless history - people come and donate new things all the time. So, if you wait for a while and visit this place again, this could be a brand new place and absolutely new feelings.
3.Waterloo Neighborhood Park
Direction: 500 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78701
If you are in search of a calm place to pull your thoughts together, why not visit Waterloo Neighborhood Park? This is an 11-acre park that includes one-and-a-half miles of trails, heritage trees, and wetland gardens, and elevated promenades. It was opened just in Fall 2019. Since then, it is known as that place that serves as the central gathering space for people from nearby locations.
Take your paper here and get ready to produce a masterpiece. Did you know that the sound of water influences our brain very positively? It helps us get relaxed and better concentrate on a particular issue. Don’t waste time, take everything you need and go to the park!
4.Amy's Ice Creams
Direction: 3500 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
Open Hours: Sun-Thu: 11.30 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Fri-Sat: 11.30 a.m. - 1 a.m.
If you are one of those people who can’t concentrate unless they have a chair and a table and some snacks at their hand, then, a silent cozy place is what you need. Amy’s Ice Creams is one of such places that meets students’ budgets, as well as offers delicious servings.
As you know, sugar stimulates brain activity, so why not take advantage of such an evasion to eat some ice-cream?
Hope you are going to have a great National Essay Day as well as discover the best places that will inspire you to produce masterpieces. If you are fed up with campus walls, browse this list and choose something to your liking.