Home for the Holidays with CapMetro
Deciding how to spend the holidays this year may be a source of stress, but a dependable ride to the airport isn’t thanks to CapMetro. With buses heading out every 15 minutes, 7 days a week, make MetroBus Route 20 the worry-free first leg of your journey. Oh, and did we mention it’s free?
We may not be able to help you pack your bag or decide on a gift for your sister, but we can tell you that you only need three things to ride CapMetro. Seriously, it’s as easy as 1-2-3!
1. Bring your valid UT ID
You know longhorns ride CapMetro for free, right? All you need is your valid UT ID! No more airport parking fees or rideshare fares (just thinking of holiday surge pricing makes us shudder!). You’ve got the golden ticket right there in your wallet.
2. Download the CapMetro App
Stop what you’re doing and download the CapMetro App! Plan your trip and check your arrival time all in one place. The Route 20 bus runs every 15 minutes, giving you plenty of chances to make it to the airport on time. All you need to do is buy your pass and check your app to see when the next bus arrives.
3. Wear your mask
To keep everyone safe, CapMetro requires a face covering for all customers and staff on board our vehicles. We’re riding with care and ask that you do too, so wear your mask on board and while waiting to ride and keep your sanitizer handy for extra peace of mind.
We know that both flights and roommates can be unpredictable. When you’re ready to head back to Austin, the Route 20 bus will be there to pick you up and take you back to the 40 Acres.
Whether you’re heading to the airport or sticking around Austin, we’re happy to do our part to make your holiday season safe and stress-free. Check out the CapMetro App or www.capmetro.org to find out how we can get you where you need to go!